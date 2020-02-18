Global Demand of Bottled Water Market

Drinking water packed in glass or plastic bottles is referred as bottled water. Bottled water may or may not be carbonated. Bottled water continues to be a popular choice of consumers despite the carbonated soft drinks having established.

Bottled water contributes a large portion in the global soft drinks industry. With increasing responsiveness among consumers about being hydrated by drinking safe water is driving the growth of global bottled water market.

Download the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bottled-water-market/report-sample

Increasing economic stability and urbanization in developing countries, such as China, Brazil, India and Mexico, is generating demand for bottled water. In emerging countries, consumer awareness towards the safe and clean water had driven the growth of the bottled water market.

Bottled water market is less affected by fluctuating prices of raw materials. As water, which is the prime raw material used, is found in abundance, the bottlers’ sales margin depends on the price of plastic used for making the bottles.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bottled-water-market

The various types of bottled water available are flavored bottled water, carbonated bottled water, still bottled water and functional bottled water. Based on application, the global bottled water market can be categorized as domestic, industrial and commercial bottled water. And based on regulated levels, global bottled water can be classified as federal, state and industry level. International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) regulates standards for safe and high quality portable bottled water products.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/speak-analyst/bottled-water-market

Asia-Pacific dominates the global bottled water market, followed by Europe. However, developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as India and China are expected to be the fastest growing regional market of the bottled water during the coming years. The expansion of bottled water market in developing countries is attributed to shifting inclination in drinking habits toward more hygienic drinking alternatives, rising disposable income, high consumption volume of water, and growing consumption of functional water in the region.

About P&S Intelligence:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact Us:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com