Global Bottled Water Market Will Expand At A Notable CAGR Of 6.44% During The Forecast Period Of 2017 – 2024

Transparency Market Research (TMR) offers a 7-year forecast for the global bottled water market between 2017 and 2024. The main objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the bottled water market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global bottled water market over the forecast period. The report aims to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global bottled water market.

Global Bottled Water Market: Drives and Restraints

Factors such as increasing health consciousness, hygiene awareness, lack of well-developed public water infrastructure and demand for functional bottled water are expected to fuel revenue and volume growth of the global bottled water market. Bottled water manufacturers are introducing new products with health benefits and new flavors which is resulting several product launches in the bottled water market. The new products offering functional benefits, better taste and convenience are preferred by consumers. Increasing disposable income and consumer preferences for bottled water over aerated drinks and rising demand for functional and flavored water are expected to further fuel demand for bottled water across the world. Globally, the growth of PET bottles sector has led to widespread supply of bottled water, through wide network organized markets as well as several grocery and club stores. These factors are expected to bolster growth of the bottled water market in the near future.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors shaping the internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the bottled water market is observed to be comparatively high owing to a large number of major providers of bottled water products and increasing number of small domestic players in the market. The global bottled water industry is facing external competition from producers & distributors, which are adopting forward and backward integration strategies, and developing their own facilities to produce bottled water. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

Global Bottled Water Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are bottled water suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the bottled water space. Key players in the global bottled water market report include bottled water suppliers and manufacturers such as Key players in the global bottled water market report include bottled water suppliers and manufacturers such as Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone, PepsiCo Inc, The Coca Cola Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC., Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd, Unicer – Bebidas SA, Grupo Vichy Catalan, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf., CG Roxane, LLC

Global Bottled Water Market: Segmentation

The report analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each of the packaging type segment including PET bottles, glass bottles, and others(foodservice, vending). It also analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each distribution channel and product types. A section of the report highlights bottled water demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the bottled water ecosystem, including strategic developments, latest regulations, and new product offerings in the global bottled water market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the global bottled water market, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Segments of the Global Bottled Water Market