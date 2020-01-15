Global Bottled Water Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bottled Water Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Bottled water is drinking water (e.g., well water, distilled water, mineral water, or spring water) packaged in plastic or glass water bottles. Bottled water may be carbonated or not. Sizes range from small single serving bottles to large carboys for water coolers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bottled Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The bottled water industry is driven by the health concerns regarding drinking water. Changing lifestyles, preference for vitamin and minerals rich drinking water, and ease of handling and portability of bottled water are some of the factors driving the market. Bottled water manufacturers are introducing new products with health benefits and new flavors. It is resulting in several product launches in the bottled water market. The new products are offering functional benefits, convenience and better taste which are preferred by consumers. The growth of PET bottles sector globally has also helped in the widespread supply of bottled water, through wide network organized markets as well as several grocery and club stores. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the bottled water market in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market in terms of revenue and total consumption, accounting for 33% market share. It is also the fastest growing market for bottled water, covering more than one-thirds of the market demand, supported by the large population, high demand, untapped market and demography, and rapid urbanization.

The worldwide market for Bottled Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PepsiCo

Coca Cola

Suntory

Unicer

Icelandic Glacial

CG Roxane

Vichy Catalan

Mountain Valley Spring

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carbonated Bottle Water

Flavored Bottle Water

Still Bottle Water

Functional Bottle Water

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

E-retailers

