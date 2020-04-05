Global Botanical Pesticides Growth Potential Report 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pesticides are compounds used to manage fields to prevent formation of pests after the harvesting process. Botanical pesticides are naturally occurring chemicals extracted from plants known to have insecticidal properties. As majority of the synthetic pesticide chemicals cause environmental hazards, botanical pesticides are being deployed as essential alternatives for pest management.
Botanical pesticides are considered as an essential component of the crop protection market. These substances have witnessed high demand among farmers owing to increase in need for environmentally sustainable agrochemicals and rise in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Isagro SPA
Bioworks
Sumitomo Chemical
Arysta Lifescience
Koppert
Bayer
BASF
DOW
Monsanto
Certis
Syngenta
Rallis India
T Stanes
PJ Margo
Biotech International
International Panaacea Limited
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By type
Insecticides
Herbicides
Fungicides
By active substance
Nicotine
Pyrethrin
Rotenone
Matrine
Azadirachtin
Segment by Application
Vegetables & Fruits
Oilseeds & Pulses
Turfs & Ornamentals
