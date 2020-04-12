In this report, the Global Bone Cement Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bone Cement Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bone-cement-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019
Bone cement, also known as polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) bone cement, is a self-curing. It provides elasticity by filling the space between prosthesis and the bone.It is a substance used in hip replacement surgery that acts as an adhesive to hold the artificial hip in place. It either comes in a pre-mixed form or as powders and liquids that are mixed in the operating room during surgery. Bone cements are utilized to reinforce stability in bones during an internal fixation surgery. It is also an essential component in many total joint arthroplasty procedures. In a cemented arthroplasty, the main functions of the cement are to immobilize the implant, transfer body weight and service loads from the prosthesis to the bone, and increase the load-carrying capacity of the prosthesis-bone cement-bone system.
China production of bone cement will reache 261.5 K Units by the end of year 2015. For demand market of bone cement, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of bone cement industry
The global Bone Cement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bone Cement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bone Cement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Stryker
Johnson & Johnson
Heraeus Medical
Smith & Nephew
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Medtronic
BD
Alphatec Spine
DJO Global
Tecres
Osseon
BioMedtrix
Exactech
Somatex Medical Technologies
Medacta International
Cook Medical
TEKNIMED
G-21
TSMRI
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Low viscosity cements
Medium viscosity cements
Classification
Segment by Application
Joint
Vertebral
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bone-cement-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Bone Cement Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Bone Cement Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Bone Cement Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Bone Cement Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Bone Cement Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Bone Cement Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Bone Cement Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com