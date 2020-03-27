Global Bolt (Fastener) Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque.

The classification of bolts includes Half Screw Bolt, Full Screw Bolt. The proportion of Half Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 66.7%, and the proportion of Full Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 33.3%.

Bolts are application in automotive, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of bolts is used in automotive, and the market share in 2016 is about 23.8% and the proportion of machinery in 2016 is about 19.5%

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the bolts industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The global Bolt (Fastener) market is valued at 24100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 27100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bolt (Fastener) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bolt (Fastener) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Würth

KAMAX

Acument

Stanley

LISI Group

Araymond

Marmon

Infasco

Gem-Year

Nucor Fastener

Arconic (Alcoa)

CISER

Sundram Fasteners

TR Fastenings

Karamtara

Cooper & Turner

Tianbao Fastener

ATF

Ganter

Nitto Seiko

Oglaend System

XINXING FASTENERS

Penn Engineering

AFI Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt

Segment by Application

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Other

