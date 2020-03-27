In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bolt-fastener-industry-market-research-report-2019
Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque.
The classification of bolts includes Half Screw Bolt, Full Screw Bolt. The proportion of Half Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 66.7%, and the proportion of Full Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 33.3%.
Bolts are application in automotive, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of bolts is used in automotive, and the market share in 2016 is about 23.8% and the proportion of machinery in 2016 is about 19.5%
Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the bolts industry will be more and more popular in the future.
The global Bolt (Fastener) market is valued at 24100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 27100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bolt (Fastener) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bolt (Fastener) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Würth
KAMAX
Acument
Stanley
LISI Group
Araymond
Marmon
Infasco
Gem-Year
Nucor Fastener
Arconic (Alcoa)
CISER
Sundram Fasteners
TR Fastenings
Karamtara
Cooper & Turner
Tianbao Fastener
ATF
Ganter
Nitto Seiko
Oglaend System
XINXING FASTENERS
Penn Engineering
AFI Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Half Screw Bolt
Full Screw Bolt
Segment by Application
Automotive
Machinery
Construction
MRO
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bolt-fastener-industry-market-research-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.