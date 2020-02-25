Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Body Composition Analyzers Market is expected to reach USD 1,790.50 million by 2024 from USD 998.36 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are aging population globally, rising obesity globally, government initiatives, and key players are taking strategic decisions to gain market share, increasing health club memberships, growing health and fitness consciousness and increasing diseases due to changing lifestyle.

The key market players for Global Body Composition Analyzers Market are listed below;

InBody CO., LTD. (South Korea),

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)

Selvashealthcare (Korea),

Bodystat (U.K.),

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.),

GE Healthcare (U.K.),

COSMED (Italy),

Beurer GmbH (Germany),

seca (Germany),

RJL SYSTEMS (U.S.A),

Maltron International Ltd. (U.K.),

LaicaSpA (Italy)

The market is further segmented into;

Product

Application

End user

Geography

The Global Body Composition Analyzers Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-users and region. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, the base year is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The 5 types of products are Bio impedance Analyzers (BIA), Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA), Skinfold Calipers, Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP), and others (Hydrostatic Weighing (HwD), Ultrasound Body Composition).

In 2017, BIA market segment is expected to dominate the market with around 68.0% market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2017-2024.

The major end-users of the market are Health Clubs, Hospitals and Clinics, Corporate Settings, and others (Medical Research, Universities). In 2017, health clubs market segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow with the same trend till 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Body Composition Analyzers market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Body Composition Analyzers market for 2017-2021.

