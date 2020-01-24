Global Bluetooth Speaker Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price And Industry Growth Forecast By 2023

Global Bluetooth Speaker Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Bluetooth Speaker market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Bluetooth Speaker market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Bluetooth Speaker market. Bluetooth Speaker market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Bluetooth Speaker.

The Bluetooth Speaker market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 37.16% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Bluetooth Speaker market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Bluetooth Speaker Market Report covers the top key players like:

Sony Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Harman International Industries, Bose CorporationÂ , Shure Incorporated, Samsung Group, Beats Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Best IT World Pvt. Ltd. (iBall), Plantronics, Altec Lansing, JVC Kenwood, Logitech International

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

December 2017 – Sony collaborated with Khalid to combine virtual reality technologies to deliver unique music experiences. The brand campaign consists of live music events and a Virtual Reality (VR) music video.