Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market Insights, Scope, Size, Sales, Overview, Forecast 2019-2025

Bluetooth is wireless communication standard, which allows electronic devices to connect and interact with each other. It can be found in a range of gadgets such as smartphones, loudspeakers, laptops and cars. The automotive industry is a steadily growing market for bluetooth technology. Devices that are bluetooth compatible should be in close proximity to each other and they can take part in wireless, two way communication.
Scope of the Report:
Bluetooth in automotive allows users to access their cell phones through the in car infotainment system. Evidently, in recent years, global major automakers are offering bluetooth as a factory installed feature. The use of bluetooth technology is rapidly increasing in the automotive industry. Bluetooth offers automobile manufacturers with a cost effective and versatile form of wireless connectivity. Bluetooth provides a short range wireless interface that helps other bluetooth enabled devices to connect to each other and establish a network.
In 2018, the global Bluetooth in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Bluetooth in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bluetooth in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nordic
Texas instruments
QUALCOMM Incorporated
Broadcom Corporation
MediaTek
Pioneer Corporation
Fihonest Communication
Hosiden Corporation
Silicon Laboratories
IVT Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Telematics
Infotainment
Communication
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bluetooth in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bluetooth in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
