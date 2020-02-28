Global Blowout Preventer Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Blowout Preventer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Blowout Preventer (BOP) is a safety device used to “prevent” the uncontrolled flow of liquids and gases during well drilling operations.

Blowout Preventer industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is GE Oil & Gas, accounting for 18.6% percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel and Rongsheng Machinery, these five Manufacturers accounting for 64% of total market revenue in 2015. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

The Blowout Preventer market scale is likely to continue to increase in the next few years. Although sales of Blowout Preventer brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Blowout Preventer field abruptly.

The Blowout Preventer market was valued at 9170 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 8930 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Blowout Preventer.

This report presents the worldwide Blowout Preventer market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GE Oil & Gas

Cameron

National Oilwell Varco

Uztel

Rongsheng Machinery

Halliburton

OJSC NaftaGaz

MSP/DRILEX

Jiangsu Xinde

Fountain Petro

Control Flow

GCOP

Jiangsu Jinshi

Well Control

Shenkai

NETS

Blowout Preventer Breakdown Data by Type

Annular BOP

Ram BOP

Blowout Preventer Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore Wells

Offshore Wells

Blowout Preventer Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Blowout Preventer Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blowout Preventer :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Unit). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Blowout Preventer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Blowout Preventer Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Annular BOP

1.4.3 Ram BOP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore Wells

1.5.3 Offshore Wells

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Blowout Preventer Market Size

2.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer Production 2014-2025

2.2 Blowout Preventer Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Blowout Preventer Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Blowout Preventer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Blowout Preventer Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Blowout Preventer Market

2.4 Key Trends for Blowout Preventer Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Blowout Preventer Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Blowout Preventer Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Blowout Preventer Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Blowout Preventer Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Blowout Preventer Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Blowout Preventer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Blowout Preventer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Blowout Preventer Production by Regions

4.1 Global Blowout Preventer Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

TOC continued…!

