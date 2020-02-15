Global Blow Molded Plastics Market 2019 Trending Scenario, Advance Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Blow Molded Plastics Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Blow Molding is the process which includes heating molding a thermoplastic resin and solidifying the molded plastic by cooling. Asia Pacific blow molded plastics market appeared to be the largest region with its volume share estimated at 36% in 2017.



A favorable economic situation and the emergence of several domestic manufacturers with sound technological capabilities at lower costs as compared to the mature economies in Europe and North America have assisted in the development of the region over the past few years. China, has been the major manufacturing hub, has witnessed fabulous growth of the end-use sectors that consume these blow molded plastic compounds.

The global Blow Molded Plastics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blow Molded Plastics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blow Molded Plastics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Magna International Inc.

IAC Group

Berry Global Inc.

Pet All Manufacturing Inc.

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Comar, LLC.

Rutland Plastics Ltd.

The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

Agri-Industrial Plastics Company



Blow Molded Plastics Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Blow Molded Plastics Market Segment by Type

Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

PVC

PET

Others

Blow Molded Plastics Market Segment by Application

Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transport

Building & Construction

Medical

Others



