GLOBAL BLOOD GROUP TYPING TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, TREND, APPLICATIONS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Blood Group Typing Technology Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Blood Group Typing Technology Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Blood Group Typing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blood Group Typing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Blood Group Typing Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Merck Millipore

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Grifols, S.A

Immucor, Inc

Quotient, Ltd

Bag Health Care GmbH

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PCR-based and Microarray Techniques

Assay-based Techniques

Massively Parallel Sequencing

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Blood Group Typing Technology Manufacturers

Blood Group Typing Technology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Blood Group Typing Technology Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

