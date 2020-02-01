Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market to Hit US$9.7 bn by 2026 -end Fuelled by High Prevalence of Diabetes

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Blood Glucose Test Strips Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market: Overview

Blood glucose test strips have been extremely useful in monitoring blood glucose level in order to control diabetes. The global blood glucose test strips market is expanding at a significant pace due to factors such as increase in incidence of diabetes and rise in government initiatives to address medical needs across the world.

The global blood glucose test strips market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on technology, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global blood glucose test strips market.

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market: Key Segments

In terms of technology, the global blood glucose test strips market has been segmented into wicking technology and channel technology. The technology segment has been analyzed based on different type of technology that are utilized to developed blood glucose test strips in various regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. In terms of distribution channel, the global blood glucose test strips market has been classified into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online retailer. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market: Regional Outlook

The global blood glucose test strips market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, devices portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global blood glucose test strips market include Abbott Laboratories, AgaMatrix, Inc., (Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG) PHC Holdings Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeScan, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Sanofi, Trividia Health, Inc., and B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

The global blood glucose test strips market has been segmented as follows:

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, by Technology



– Wicking Technology

– Channel Technology

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, by Distribution Channel

– Retail Pharmacy

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Online Retailer

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

