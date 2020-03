Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Tools Market– Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2024

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems for the period of 2018-2025 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.



Blood glucose monitoring is an integral part of the standard diabetes care, and it is very helpful in controlling the glucose levels in individuals with diabetes and impaired glucose tolerance. The incidence of diabetes is increasing globally, and around 90% of the patients have type 2 diabetes mellitus with approximately one-fifth of the people undergoing insulin treatment. Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) systems and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems are two major types of blood glucose monitoring systems.

The market for blood glucose monitoring systems is driven by increasing incidence of diabetes across various geographies, huge surge in the aging population, and increasing product launch and approvals. Increasing collaboration and funding to develop innovative devices and raising awareness among the patients are providing an opportunity for the market growth. Product recalls and inadequate reimbursements are few of the factors that may hamper the market growth to an extent.

Market Analysis:

The “Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems” market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The global market is analyzed based on four segments – products, applications, end-users, and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the major shareholder in the global blood glucose monitoring systems market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to an upsurge in access to health care services, increasing patient pool, raising awareness among patients, and growing healthcare expenditure. According to the Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiative, nearly 60% of the total diabetic population resides in Asia. It also estimates that 65.1 million adults in India and 113.9 million adults in China have diabetes.

Product Analysis:

The blood glucose monitoring systems market, by product, is segmented into self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) systems and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. SMBG systems occupied a significant market share in 2017, and CGM systems are expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures makes it the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Application Analysis:

The market, by applications, is segmented into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. Type 2 diabetes occupied a significant market share in 2017 and is expected to remain the same for the next 5 years. This is due to growing patient base for type 2 diabetes and increasing launch of the advanced product in this segment.

End-users Analysis:

The market, by end-users, is segmented into hospitals, homecare, private clinics, and others. Among various end-users, homecare occupied a significant market share and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Key Players: Medtronic plc, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PHC Holdings Corporation, Ypsomed Holding, Dexcom, Acon Laboratories, Trividia Health Inc., Arkray Inc., Sanofi S.A., Terumo Medical Corporation, Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC, and niche players.

Competitive Analysis:

The market has a large number of medium and small players that offer innovative products and has immense growth opportunity, especially in the emerging countries. The key market players are taking advantage of product approvals and new product launches, making their strategies to increase the market share. For instance, in September 2017, the US FDA approved FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System, the first continuous glucose monitoring system that can be used by adult patients to make diabetes treatment decisions without calibration using a blood sample from the fingertip. In February 2018, Roche Diabetes Care India announced the launch of its new glucometer Accu-Chek Instant S, which marks the entry of the organization into the mass market segment in diabetes self-monitoring.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of blood glucose monitoring systems in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

