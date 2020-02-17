GLOBAL BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2018 SIZE STUDY, BY DISEASE TYPE, TECHNOLOGY, AND REGIONAL FORECASTS 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market:

Executive Summary

Global Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Blood Brain Barrier Technologies market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Blood Brain barrier is precisely the lining of endothelial cells covering the capillaries of the brain in the body. The main function of these blood brain barriers includes: Protecting Brain health by preventing pathogens which is most common infectious bacteria & viruses and other pathogens from the entering the brain. Moreover, Excluding & metabolizing neurotoxic compounds which includes antibodies, drugs and plasma proteins along with neurotransmitters from brain & blood. Also, Safeguarding neurons ion balances. In the present scenario, the rising prevalence of diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, brain abscess, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, encephalitis and Alzheimer’s disease and rapidly again global population are some of the impactful factors fueling the adoption and development of blood brain barrier technologies. As According to the European Parkinson’s Disease Association, around 6.3 million individuals are living with Parkinson’s disease. The Parkinson’s disease mainly occurs at the age of over 60 years. Moreover, According to Parkinson’s disease foundation reveals that around 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year. The Blood brain barriers create CNS drug delivery concerns which results into enhancement of manufacturers focus on making heavy investments in research & development to invent new drugs and drug delivery system to comply CNS drug Delivery problems. This holds the ability to open new gateways for the blood brain technologies market considering future prospects as many of the brain diseases are more likely to impact the elderly population which is fueling the development and growth of blood brainer barrier technologies market.

The regional analysis of Global Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Alzheimer’s Disease

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Hunters Syndrome

Brain Cancer

By Technology:

Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach

Trojan Horse Approach

Rising Permeability of BBB

Passive Diffusion

Other Non-Invasive BBB Technologies

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading market players mainly include-

Allon Therapeutics Inc

Angiochem Inc

Armagen Technologies Inc

BrainsGate

Bioasis Technologies Inc

Cephalon Inc

Cerecor

CarThera

Cytos Biotechnology AG

Envivo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Eli Lilly And Company

Sanofi Genzyme

Nanomerics

Ossianix Inc

Target Audience of the Global Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market, By Disease Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Alzheimer’s Disease

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Epilepsy

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Parkinson’s Disease

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Multiple Sclerosis

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Hunters Syndrome

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Brain Cancer

5.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

