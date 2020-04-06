In this report, the Global Blocked Isocyanate Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Blocked Isocyanate Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-blocked-isocyanate-market-size-study-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2025



Blocked isocyanate refers to a compound prepared by blocking a blocked group of isocyanate groups (-NCO) by a deblocking reaction that cannot be carried out at a lower temperature. This compound does not undergo polymerization at room temperature, but at a certain temperature and other conditions, the isocyanate groups in the blocked polyurethane can be regenerated, and a crosslinking reaction occurs to form a thermosetting polyurethane. The isocyanate group is blocked by reacting an isocyanate or a prepolymer containing a free isocyanate group with some active hydrogen-containing substance or a substance capable of reacting with an isocyanate group, so that the free isocyanate group is not reactive at normal temperature, that is, isocyanate is achieved. The base is closed. This blocking reaction is a reversible reaction under certain conditions, so that the blocked isocyanate group can function again.

Blocked isocyanate is mainly applied in production of coating and adhesives etc. With the development of economy, downstream applications will need more blocked isocyanate. So, Blocked Isocyanate has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for blocked isocyanate are isocyanate and blocking agent. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Blocked Isocyanate, and then impact the price of blocked isocyanate.

The global Blocked Isocyanate market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blocked Isocyanate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blocked Isocyanate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAXENDEN

Vencorex

Covestro

Evonik

Rudolf

EMS

Leeson Polyurethanes

DIC

Asahi KASEI

Tosoh

Mitsui Chemicals

Meisei Chem

Jiang Xing Industry

Cale Chem

Shiquanxing

BoGao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-based Blocked Isocyanate

Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate

Segment by Application

Single-Component Coating

Adhesive

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-blocked-isocyanate-market-size-study-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com