In this report, the Global Blocked Isocyanate Market Research Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Blocked Isocyanate Market Research Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Blocked Isocyanate market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Blocked Isocyanate market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global blocked isocyanate market is valued at USD 178.94 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 377.2 million by the end of 2024, growing at a growth rate of 11.24% between 2017 and 2024.

The major players in global Blocked Isocyanate market include

BAXENDEN

Vencorex

Covestro

Evonik

Rudolf

EMS

Leeson Polyurethanes

DIC

Asahi KASEI

Tosoh

Mitsui Chemicals

Meisei Chem

Jiang Xing Industry

Cale Chem

Shiquanxing

BoGao

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Blocked Isocyanate in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

Europe

North America

Japan

China

Other

On the basis of product, the Blocked Isocyanate market is primarily split into

Water-based Blocked Isocyanate

Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Single-Component Coating

Adhesive

Other

