Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary

Blockchain is a technology that enables so-called “peer-to-peer” transactions. With this type of transaction, every participant in a network can transact directly with every other network participant without involving a third-party intermediary.

Blockchain technology can help reducing energy inequality and inefficiency and empower consumers to buy and sell energy from other consumers directly. Energy companies can leverage blockchain to impact capital expenditure, security, operating costs, and risk management.

In the energy industry, blockchain applications are growing increasingly common. The blockchain ledger is being used to reduce transaction costs, pinpoint origins of energy, and increase the efficiency of exchanges.

Blockchain Technology in Energy are mainly classified into the following types: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain. Private Blockchain is the most widely used type which takes up about 71 % of the total in 2018 in Global

Europe is the largest countries of Blockchain Technology in Energy in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 35% the global market in 2018, while United States and China were about 34%, 16%.

In 2018, the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market size was 495 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4962.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 39.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain Technology in Energy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Technology in Energy development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

ConsenSys

Infosys

Drift

Electron

Btl Group Ltd.

LO3 Energy Inc

Power Ledger

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Market segment by Application, split into

Electric Power

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain Technology in Energy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain Technology in Energy development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain Technology in Energy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

