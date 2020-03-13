Global Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

A blockchain is a continuously growing list of records, called blocks, which are linked and secured using cryptography. Each block typically contains a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data. By design, a blockchain is resistant to modification of the data. It is “an open, distributed ledger that can record transactions between two parties efficiently and in a verifiable and permanent way”. For use as a distributed ledger, a blockchain is typically managed by a peer-to-peer network collectively adhering to a protocol for inter-node communication and validating new blocks. Once recorded, the data in any given block cannot be altered retroactively without alteration of all subsequent blocks, which requires consensus of the network majority.

One driver in the market is increasing government investments in blockchain technology. The increasing investments in blockchain technology by various governments across the world is a major factor driving the growth of the global blockchain technology market in BFSI sector. Countries such as the UK, Canada, Russia, and China are experimenting by placing their national currencies on the blockchain. One of the major factors hindering the growth of the global blockchain technology market in BFSI sector is the lack of trust in the blockchain technology. The growing adoption of blockchain technology by the BFSI companies in Europe, will drive the growth prospects of the blockchain technology market in BFSI sector in EMEA. As a result, this region will be the major contributor to the blockchain market by the end of the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Technology in BFSI development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon

…

Market analysis by product type

Public Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Market analysis by market

Banking & Financial Services Industry

Application II

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain Technology in BFSI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain Technology in BFSI development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain Technology in BFSI are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Rest of World

9 International Players Profiles

10 Market Dynamics

11 Key Findings in This Report

Continued…………………….

