Global Blockchain in Telecom Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

Blockchain is currently one of the most talked-about technologies. Across industries, organizations are exploring blockchain’s potential impact in their space and how they can benefit from this emerging technology. The communications service provider (CSP) industry is no exception.

The modularity provided by smart contracts enables various aspects of CSPs’ operations to be streamlined, including billing, roaming, wholesale, NFV management and supply chain management. In the context of roaming, blockchain’s benefits include faster identification of visiting subscribers, prevention of fraudulent traffic and claims reduction. In addition, the elimination of clearing houses could lead to significant cost reduction.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

Guardtime

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Blocko

Oracle

Filament

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OSS/BSS Processes

Identity Management

Payments

Smart Contracts

Connectivity Provisioning

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

