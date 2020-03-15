Global Blockbuster Drugs Market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 292 billion by 2025

Global Blockbuster Drugs Market 2015 – 2025: Top 50 Drugs Analysis, Deal Trends, Players and Forecasts” presents an in-depth assessment of the global blockbuster drugs market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for global blockbuster drugs market. The report includes historic data from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the global blockbuster drugs market. The report explores detailed analysis of top 50 drugs market assessment globally from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts to 2025. The report also details the latest information about the global research & development spend by pharma & biotech companies

Additionally, the report includes assessment of most valuable drugs research and development projects insights by phase and market value. Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisition, partnerships and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the global blockbuster drugs market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global blockbuster drugs market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview and recent development.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

AbbVie

Celgene

Gilead Science

Merck

Roche

Bristol–Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen

Biogen

Bayer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Allergan

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Eli Lilly and Company

Astrazeneca

Incyte Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim

Astellas Pharma

Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Covered Under This Report Are:

1) Humira

2) Imbruvica

3) Revlimid

4) Genvoya

5) Truvada

6) Harvoni

7) Epclusa

8) Keytruda

9) Januvia/Janumet

10) Herceptin

11) Avastin

12) MabThera/Rituxan

13) Perjeta

14) Opdivo

15) Eliquis

16) Orencia

17) Sprycel

18) Lyrica

19) Ibrance

20) Simponi

21) Stelara

22) Zytiga

23) Invega Sustenna

24) Xarelto

25) Enbrel

26) Tagrisso

27) Tecfidera

28) Eylea

29) Victoza

30) Botox

31) Soliris

32) Triumeq

33) Seretide/Advair

34) Gilenya

35) Cosentyx

36) Trulicity

37) Cialis

38) Humalog

39) Symbicort

40) Zepatier

41) Pomalyst/Imnovid

42) Darzalex

43) Prolia/Xgeva

44) Ocrevus

45) Xtandi

46) Tivicay

47) Jakafi/Jakavi

48) Jardiance

49) Trajenta / Jentadueto

50) Relvar/Breo Ellipta

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Global Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

Global Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Market Share & Y–o–Y Growth (%), 2015 – 2025

Global Top 50 Blockbuster Drugs Market Assessment & Opportunity, (2015 – 2025)

Most Valuable Drugs Research and Development (R&D) Projects Insights by Phase and Market Value

Global Research & Development (R&D) Spend by Pharma & Biotech Companies (2015 – 2025)

Major Deals (Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations)

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Global Blockbuster Drugs Market

Major Companies Analysis

The Answers to the Following Key Questions can be found in the Report:

What is the size of the global top 50 blockbuster drugs market during 2015 -2025?

What will be the revenue generated by each drug during the forecast period?

Which major drugs provides highest market share?

How are the overall market and major drugs growing?

What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market?

What will be the impact of drivers and inhibitors in the future?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Who are the key players in this market space?

