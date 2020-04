Global Blinds and Shades Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Blinds and Shades market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Blinds and Shades market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Blinds and shades are treatments for covering the window. Types of blinds include wood blinds, faux wood blinds, aluminum blinds, vinyl blinds, etc. Window shades include roller shades, pleated shades, roman shades, cellular shades, bamboo shades, etc.

The technical barriers of blinds and shades are relatively low, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as Hunter Douglas, Springs Window Fashions, Nien Made Enterprise, Newell Rubbermaid, Hillarys, TOSO Company, Kresta Holdings Limited, Tachikawa Corporation, Ching Feng Home Fashions, Nichibei, and Jiaxing Argingtom Shutter.

Blinds and shades have a wide range of applications. Blinds and shades are widely used in commercial and residential consumption, such as home, educational, institutional, healthcare / hospital, hospitality, office, retail / stores and others. With the increasing of global population and dispensable income, growing demand for consumer goods has driven the growth of global blinds and shades market. The demand for blinds and shades is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Blinds and shades industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of blinds and shades has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of blinds and shades.

In 2018, the global Blinds and Shades market size was 10400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13050 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blinds and Shades status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blinds and Shades development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hunter Douglas

Springs Window Fashions

Nien Made Enterprise

Newell Rubbermaid

Hillarys

TOSO Company

Kresta Holdings Limited

Tachikawa Corporation

Ching Feng Home Fashions

Nichibei

Osung KFT

Mardo

B.G Blinds

Domir Blinds Manufacturing

Aluvert Blinds

Verosol

Yunlong Wood

DODOKA

Liyang Xinyuan

Jiaxing Argingtom Shutter

Linjiang City Baojian Wooden

Hangzhou Green Shutters

Shanghai Liangheng Wood Working

Shidian Blinds

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Window Blinds

Window Shades

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial coverings

Residential coverings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blinds and Shades status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blinds and Shades development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blinds and Shades are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

