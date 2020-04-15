Global Bleaching Chemicals Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Bleaching Chemicals Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bleaching Chemicals Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bleaching Chemicals are usually based on peroxides which do not contain chlorine such as sodium percarbonate, hydrogen peroxide, and sodium perbonate. Bleaching chemicals are industrially as well as domestically used for, whitening clothes and removing stains from textiles. Bleaching chemicals are as well used in the pulp and paper industry for the bleaching of wood pulp used in making paper. Bleaching chemicals are also used in horticulture for killing weeds, removing mildew and increasing longevity of cut flowers. Bleaching agents function by interacting with many organic chemical compounds to turn them colorless.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Kemira Oyj

Hercules and Hercules Inc.

Hansol Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Azodicarbonamide

Hydrogen peroxide

Ascorbic acid

Acetone peroxide

Chlorine dioxide

Others

Segment by Application

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Textile

Construction

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Others

