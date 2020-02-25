Global Black Lung Disease Market 2018 to Observe Rugged Expansion by Projection Year 2023

Market Highlights

Factors such as increasing prevalence of black lung disease, rising mining activities, growing research and development expenses, and increasing healthcare expenditures drives the global black lung disease. However, factors such as lack of awareness, limited availability of medicinal treatment options, high surgical therapeutics cost for lung transplantation and stem cell therapy is estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global black lung disease market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global black lung disease market is segmented by the type, diagnosis, treatment and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into simple coal worker’s pneumoconiosis, complicated coal worker’s pneumoconiosis, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into biopsy, imaging, full blood count, pulmonary/lung function tests, physical examination, and others. The imaging segment is segmented into CT, X-ray, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into oxygen therapy, bronchodilators, lung transplant, stem cell therapy, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research organizations & academic institutes, diagnostic centers & labs, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global black lung disease market. Factors such as a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of the key players within the region drives the market growth. Europe stands second in the global black lung disease market owing to rising government support, huge patient population, and rising healthcare expenditure. Regionally, the European black lung disease market is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is estimated to lead the regional market due to the presence of developed within the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the black lung disease market. due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing healthcare sector, and rising healthcare expenditure. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global black lung disease market owing to the presence of poor economies, lack of a developed healthcare sector, stringent government policies, and lack of awareness for the disease, restrains the market growth, especially within the Africa region. A majority of the market of this region is held by the Middle East due to presence of developed economies within the region like Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and others.

Key Players

The key players for the global black lung disease market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), AstraZeneca (U.K), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), Medtronic (U.S.), and others.

