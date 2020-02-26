Global Bitcoin Technology Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth during the Forecast Period 2016-2022

Bitcoin is a form of payment for services and products that has observed growth and merchants have an incentive to accept and work with the digital currency since fees are lower than 2-3%, normally forced by credit card processors. Digital currency is garnering increased mainstream acceptance, owing to Bit coin, which even has the potential for transforming global financial transactions. In the present scenario, most of the online merchants and startup companies have already begun enjoying the anonymity and efficiency of bit coin payments.

Technology

Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency, purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash used for online transactions through digital unit of exchange, where transactions can be made between users without any middlemen. It works on a public ledger, which is called as a blockchain. The blockchain holds a decentralized record of all transactions that is updated and held by all the users of the network. Bitcoins exist either on a user’s computer or in the cloud and are stored in a digital wallet. The wallet can be equated with a virtual bank account, which allows users to pay for goods, send or receive bitcoins, or save their money.

Market Dynamics

There has been an increase in the adoption of the digital currency which drives the market. Also, growth of disposable income among the middle-income group as well as economic boom propels market growth. However, lack of proper valuation systems which subjects the bitcoin to high volatility in price and constantly fluctuating value of bitcoins according to demand limits the growth of this market. Yet, rise in awareness about benefits of bitcoin technology, which includes lesser transaction fees, no intermediaries or third-party involvement, daily cash outs, and others is projected to provide numerous opportunities for this market to grow. Apart from this, increase in adoption of this technology by most of the online merchants and start-up companies to cut overhead costs as compared to credit or debit card transactions is opportunistic for the market.

Market Segmentation

The global bitcoin technology market is segmented on the basis of services, industry verticals, and denominations. Going by services, the market is segmented into mining, BFSI, entertainment & media, and others. On the basis of industry verticals, the market is divided into payment & wallet services, bitcoin exchanges, and remittance services. The denominations segment include micro bitcoin, milli bitcoin, and bitcoin.

Geographic Analysis

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The recent regulations and directives imposed by the European banking authorities has hugely impacted the Bitcoin market in Europe. However, owing to a huge base of bitcoin users, the market will witness growth in the North America region.

Key Players

The major players in the market are bitcoin.travel, BTCS Inc., Bitpagos, Bitpay, Bitfoo, Expresscoin, ANXBTC Bitcoin Exchange, Coinbase, Blockstream, Inc.,Bitswift, Amazon, Bitcoinshop.us, WordPress.com and Honest Brew.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

