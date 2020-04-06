In this report, the Global Bitcoin Mining Hardware Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bitcoin Mining Hardware Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bitcoin mining is the process of adding transaction records to Bitcoin’s public ledger of past transactions or blockchain. This ledger of past transactions is called the block chain as it is a chain of blocks. The block chain serves to confirm transactions to the rest of the network as having taken place.

This report focuses on Bitcoin Mining Hardware volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bitcoin Mining Hardware market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Antminer

ASICrising GmbH

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

BIOSTAR Group

BitDragonfly

BitFury Group

DigBig

Ebang

Gridchip

BTCGARDEN

Butterfly Labs, Inc.

Clam Ltd

CoinTerra, Inc.

Black Arrow

Btc-Digger

Gridseed

HashFast Technologies, LLC

iCoinTech

Innosilicon

KnCMiner Sweden AB

Land Asic

LK Group

MegaBigPower

SFARDS

Spondoolies-Tech LTD

TMR

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ETH Type

BTC Type

Other

Segment by Application

Enterprise

Personal

