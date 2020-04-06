In this report, the Global Bismaleimide Monomer Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bismaleimide Monomer Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Bismaleimide Monomer market, Bismaleimide (BMI) is yellow to brownish fine crystalline powder, which is a new class of thermosetting polymers that have gained huge acceptance in recent years due to their excellent thermal and electrical properties over a wide range of temperature.

Bismaleimide Monomer can be reacted with modifier to produce Bismaleimide resin. Bismaleimide resin has excellent physical property retention at elevated temperatures and in wet environments, almost constant electronica properties over a wide range of temperatures and no flammability properties. Bismaleimide resin has become a leading class of thermosetting polyimides, though its share in PI is not as large as PEI, etc. Evonik, Hexcel, Huntsman, HOS-Technik and ABROL are leading suppliers of Bismaleimide resin, which mainly also synthesis Monomer for their own resin system. Bismaleimide Monomer has also been found as a good modifier of high performance materials to improve heat resistance properties. For example, Bismaleimide PDM is used in off-road tires and high-elastic solid tires. At present, tire manufacturers have used PDM and achieved good results.

The global Bismaleimide Monomer market is valued at 110 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bismaleimide Monomer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bismaleimide Monomer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Hexcel

Huntsman

Daiwakasei Industry

K.I Chemical

MPI Chemie

HOS-Technik

ABROL

Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech

Xi’an Shuangma

Puyang Willing Chemicals

Laiyu Chemical

Sanjing Polytron Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

4,4’-Bismaleimidodiphenylmethane

M-Phenylene Bismaleimide

Other

Segment by Application

Aviation

Automotive

Military

Electronics

Others

