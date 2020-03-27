Global Bismaleimide Market Sizes 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bismaleimide (BMI) is yellow to brownish fine crystalline powder, which is a new class of thermosetting polymers that have gained huge acceptance in recent years due to their excellent thermal and electrical properties over a wide range of temperature.

Bismaleimide resins are a relatively young class of thermosetting polymers that are gaining acceptance by industry because they combine a number of unique features including excellent physical property retention at elevated temperatures and in wet environments, almost constant electronica properties over a wide range of temperatures and no flammability properties. Bismaleimide resin has become a leading class of thermosetting polyimides, though its share in PI is not as large as PEI, etc.

The largest consumption area of bismaleimide is composites, which accounted for 55.11% of world bismaleimide consumption in 2015. Adhesive and moldings are also in fast increase, but the share of composites would develop more quickly. The price of bismaleimide resin is low compared with other polyimide, but higher than epoxy resin. In the future, the price of bismaleimide would decrease, making it more competitive in advanced polymer market.

The global Bismaleimide market is valued at 240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bismaleimide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bismaleimide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Huntsman

Hexcel

Cytec Solvay

Renegade Materials

HOS-Technik

ABROL

Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acetic anhydride dehydration method

Closed-loop thermal dehydration method

Azeotropic distillation dehydration method

Segment by Application

Electrical insulation materials and high temperature resistance paints

Advanced compound material resin, aviation and space flight materials

Project plastic PMMA strength enhanced modifier agent.

Wear resistant material

Other

