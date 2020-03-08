In this report, the Global BIPV Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global BIPV Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide BIPV Glass market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global BIPV Glass breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Building integrated photovoltaic or BIPV modules are essentially panes of glass with photovoltaic cells embedded between two sheets of glass. Used for making roofs, skylights, facades, spandrels, and curtain walls of buildings, BIPV glass is ideal for making those parts of a construction which do not require a high degree of transparency, such as an atrium roof. Various advance technology such as thin-film PV, OPV and DSC offers light weight and flexible BIPV glass . BIPV glass allows the entry of natural light and provides both thermal and sound insulation. It filters out harmful radiation and produces clean and free energy. Along with the conventional roles of providing protection from noise and rain, BIPV glass facilitates electricity generation and offers light and thermal management, effective shading, and glare protection.

Increasing awareness about the reduction of carbon footprint is positively impacting the growth of the global BIPV glass market. People are moving towards electricity generation through renewable and conventional sources at lower cost, this, in turn, is expected the boost the global market in near future. The construction sector accommodates the largest market share in the global BIPV glass market. BIPV modules are extensively used in the construction of commercial buildings, educational, corporate, residential buildings, hospitals, retail outlets, and hotels, which drivers the demand for BIPV glass in the market. Rising investments in the architectural segment are also anticipated to propel the growth of the global market.

Asia Pacific accommodated for the highest market share in BIPV glass market owing to higher investments in the construction sector. Increasing disposal income and changing lifestyle are anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market. North America is the second highest regional segment due to changing demand of buyers for more attractive construction, which is expected to fuel the market in the near future. Moreover, the U.S. holds for the largest market chunk in the BIPV glass market. Exponential growth in Europe for zero-net energy buildings is positively impacting the global market growth. The government initiatives in North America are anticipated to foster the BIPV glass market in the coming years.

