Global Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast upto 2025

Biochemistry, sometimes called biological chemistry, is the study of chemical processes within and relating to living organisms.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a key region for biotechnology based chemicals market owing to growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as China and India. Rising citric acid demand from food & beverage industry in China is expected to positively impact biotechnology based chemicals market growth in the region over the forecast period. Shift in consumer preferences towards bio based products usage owing to increasing awareness regarding health hazards associated with non-bio based products is projected to drive biotechnology based chemicals market growth in North America and Europe. Dominant animal feed industry presence in China and U.S. due to increasing lysine application as a supplement in swine and poultry feeds is expected to complement market growth over the forecast period. U.S. has many existing biorefineries which process corn into sugars, oils, food ingredients and animal feeds. Europe is expected to witness considerable market growth over the next seven years. However, there are certain hurdles such as lacking industry knowledge and applicable policies forcing shift in production capacities outside Europe despite the technological knowhow in the region.

The global Biotechnology Based Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biotechnology Based Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biotechnology Based Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemin Europa

Clariant

JC Biotech

Rossari Biotech Ltd.

BioAmber, Inc.

Krishnai Biotech

Stora Enso

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bio-pharma

Agri-biotech

Bio-informatics

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition

Foods and Beverages

Agriculture

Animal Feeds

Other

