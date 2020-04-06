In this report, the Global Biosolids Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biosolids Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biosolids are the major by-product of the wastewater treatment process. Biosolids are derived from wastewater sludge, mainly a mix of water and organic materials that are a by-product of the sewage treatment processes. Most wastewater comes from household kitchens, laundries and bathrooms.

Europe is the largest production region of Biosolids. About 35% of Biosolids were consumed in the region in 2017. The North America is the most mature country in the industry. Especially the United States. Represents the development direction of this industry. There are complete laws and regulations to ensure downstream applications Biosolids are mainly used in three fields, Agriculture, Landfill and Incineration.

Especially in agriculture, it has great potential. Currently, it is widely used in the United States. More than half of the products are used in this area, and landfills have relatively obvious disadvantages. Currently, they are mainly used in Asia and a few countries in Europe. It is believed that the application of this field will gradually decrease in the future. Another very promising potential is incineration, especially the reuse of energy. Compared to agriculture, this application requires higher technology.

As the global population continues to increase, the volume of sewage produced continues to rise. The volume of sewage treatment has also increased year by year. Therefore, as a practical and environmentally friendly product, biosolids is believed to continue to grow in the future. Especially in the Asia Pacific region. Especially China. Investment will rise sharply in this area.

The global Biosolids market is valued at 5740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biosolids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biosolids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

