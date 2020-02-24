Global Biosensors Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global biosensors Market is accounted to reach USD 31,920.4 million by 2024 from USD 16,153.1 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are significant technological advancements in the field of biosensor, emergence of nanotechnology-based biosensors, increasing use of biosensors to monitor glucose levels in individuals with diabetes, high demand of biosensor in monitoring and diagnostic devices and rising demand for disposable, cost-efficient & user-friendly devices of the market are furthermore boosting the growth of the global biosensor market. On the other hand, slow rate of commercialization and high costs involved in R&D may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global biosensors Market are listed below;

Abbott

Johnsons & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Medtronic

The market is further segmented into;

Product Type

Application

End-user

Geography

The global biosensors market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

On the basis of technology, the global biosensor market is segmented into electrochemical biosensors, optical biosensors, piezoelectric biosensors, nanomechanical biosensors, thermal biosensors and others. The biosensor market is dominated by electrochemical biosensors with 37.5% market share in 2017, growing with a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period. Electrochemical biosensors are sub segmented into amperometric sensors, potentiometric sensors and conductometric sensors. Amperometric sensors are further sub segmented into blood glucose sensors. Potentiometric sensors are further sub segmented into immunosensors, penicillin biosensor and urea biosensor.

Optical biosensors are further sub segmented into surface plasmon resonance (SPR), calorimetric biosensors and fluorescence biosensors.

Piezoelectric biosensors are further sub segmented into acoustic biosensors and microcantilever biosensors.

On the basis of product, the global biosensor market is segmented into wearable biosensors and non-wearable biosensors. Wearable biosensors are expected to dominate the market with 78.7% market share. Wearable biosensors are further sub segmented into wrist wear, eyewear, footwear, neckwear, body wear and others.

On the basis of application, the global biosensor market is classified into point of care (POC), home diagnostics and biodefence, environmental monitoring, food & beverage industry and research labs. In 2017, point of care (POC) is expected to dominate the market with 48.4% market share. Point of care (POC) are further sub segmented into glucose monitoring, cardiac markers, infectious diseases, coagulation monitoring, pregnancy & fertility testing, blood gas & electrolytes, tumor or cancer markers, urinalysis testing, cholesterol tests and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global biosensors market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

