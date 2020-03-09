Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly by 2023

Biopharmaceuticals are also known as biologics. Biopharmaceutical products are pharmaceutical drugs that are synthesized, processed, or extracted from biological sources. Biopharmaceuticals include vaccines, blood products, recombinant therapeutic proteins, allergens, gene therapies, tissues and living cells used in cell therapy. Many companies outsource the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals due to lack of manufacturing capabilities or in order to reduce the cost of manufacture process. Contract manufacturing organizations offer a wide range of services such as cell line development, process optimization, fermentation biotechnology, analytical characterization, cGMP manufacturing, and validation in each stage of clinical development and commercialization.

Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is mainly driven by increase in investment of the pharma and biotechnological companies to develop and commercialize the biotechnological products. In addition, high revenue generation of blockbuster biological drugs such as humira, rituxan, lantus, avastin, herceptin and remicade are gaining traction from many biologics manufacturers. Advancements in the biotechnology such as recombinant DNA technologies and targeted drug therapies are expected to bolster the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market over the forecast period. Furthermore, to meet demand for biological products, companies are outsourcing the biopharmaceutical manufacturing to various contract manufacturing companies. However, high cost associated with manufacture and stringent regulatory requirements are expected to hamper the growth of biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market segmented based on manufacturing process, type of services, molecule type and end user

Based on manufacturing process, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into

Mammalian Based

Microbial Based

Insect Based

Plant Based

Yeast Based

Others

Based on type of service, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into

Formulation

Fill and Finish services

Cell Banking

Analytical Services

Process development

Others

Based on molecule type, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into

Large Molecules

Small Molecules

Based on end-user, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations

Others

Global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive where the speed to market is imperative along with efficient process and low costs. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing services providers are increasing their service offerings such as formulation, production and analytical services apart from conventional services to provide complete support for biopharmaceutical companies. Cost considerations and quick services are expected continue to drive the outsourcing of biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. In May 2017, Lonza Group Ltd. acquired cell and gene contract manufacturer PharmaCell B.V., this acquisition broadens Lonza’s capabilities in Europe region. Companies expanding the manufacturing facilities to increase market share. For instance, In May 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH started a new manufacturing facility in China to increase their manufacturing capacity. Through this facility company’s manufacturing capacity will increase by one-third.

Geographically biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market has been segmented into following regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to be leading in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing owing to increased approvals of biosimilars and increase in biopharmaceutical research organization which are lack of manufacturing facilities. In Asia-Pacific region, emerging countries such as China and India expected to grow at a rapid rate owing to low cost of manufacturing. Development of biologics pipeline by domestic companies expected to drive the growth of biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing in China.

Some of the players in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), Novartis AG (Switzerland) WuXi AppTec Group (China), Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Celonic AG (Switzerland), BIOMEVA GmbH (Germany), and ProBioGen AG (Germany) to name a few.

In June 2016, Moderna Therapeutics and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research organization (CRO), are collaborated to support Moderna’s nonclinical discovery and development efforts.

