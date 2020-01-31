Global Biopesticides Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Biopesticides Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Biopesticides Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Biopesticides Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Biopesticides market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Dow AgroSciences

Novozymes A/S

Bayer CropScience AG

Valent Biosciences Corp

Arysta LifeSciences

BASF SE

AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

Dupont

Andermatt Biocontrol

Syngenta Crop Protections, LLC

The global Biopesticides market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Major applications as follows:

Seed Treatment Application

On Farm Application

Post Harvest Application

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Dow AgroSciences

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 Novozymes A/S

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 Bayer CropScience AG

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 Valent Biosciences Corp

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 Arysta LifeSciences

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 BASF SE

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8 AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product Specifications

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 Dupont

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product Specifications

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10 Andermatt Biocontrol

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product Specifications

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.11 Syngenta Crop Protections, LLC

4 Major Application

4.1 Seed Treatment Application

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Seed Treatment Application Market Size and Forecast

4.2 On Farm Application

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 On Farm Application Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Post Harvest Application

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Post Harvest Application Market Size and Forecast

Continued….

