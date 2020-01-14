Global Biometrics in Workforce Management Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Biometrics in Workforce Management Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics. Biometrics authentication is used in computer science as a form of identification and access control. It is also used to identify individuals in groups that are under surveillance.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Biometrics in Workforce Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biometrics in Workforce Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

With increase in the number of criminal activities related to critical infrastructure such as government institutions, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure in the transportation and BFSI sectors, demand for security technologies is on the rise. There is a need for highly reliable and accessible personal authentication and identification systems, and biometrics has emerged as a suitable solution. It is based on behavioural and physiological characteristics of individuals that are difficult to replicate. The adoption of biometric monitoring systems is gaining prominence worldwide in law enforcement, financial institutions, access control, immigration, national ID, time and attendance monitoring, border control, hospitals, retail, and airport security. The market share of APAC is estimated to increase during the forecast period because of government initiatives involving implementation of biometrics monitoring systems for various e-governance programs. The market share of Europe is expected to decrease during the same period due to a shift in preference to emerging biometric technologies such as DNA analysis, vein biometrics, and keystroke biometrics.

The global Biometrics in Workforce Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biometrics in Workforce Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Bio Enable

NEC

3M Cogent

Safran

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fingerprint Biometrics

Facial Biometrics

Voice Biometrics

Hand Geometry Biometrics

Iris Recognition

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Transportation

Healthcare

BFSI

