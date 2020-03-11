GLOBAL BIOMETRIC MARKET 2019: SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND, TRENDS, GROWTH AND 2025 FORECASTS EXPLORED IN LATEST RESEARCH

Global Biometric Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Description:
Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics.
Major drivers for the growth of the market are the increasing number of government initiatives to adopt biometrics; growing need for surveillance and security owing to threats of terrorist attacks; proliferation of biometric technology in application such as financial institutes, healthcare, and automotive.
In 2018, the global Biometric market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Biometric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometric development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Safran
NEC
Thales
Fujitsu
ASSA ABLOY
Precise Biometrics
Aware
Secunet
Crossmatch
Stanley Black & Decker
Cognitec
Daon
Facebanx
BIO-key
Securiport
M2SYS
Suprema
Qualcomm
Fulcrum Biometrics
VASCO
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Contact
Non-contact
Combined
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Military and defense
Healthcare
Banking and finance
Consumer electronics
Security (residential security and commercial security)
Travel and Immigration
Automotive
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Biometric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Biometric development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biometric are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
Continued…………………….
