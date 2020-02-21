Global biometric as a service in healthcare market is expected to reach a CAGR of 23.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

Modality Type (Unimodal and Multimodal), Access Control and Authentication (Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor authentication), Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), Access Channel (Online, In-Person, Tablet, IoS and Android), Application (Pharmacy Dispensing, Care Provider Authentication, Medical Record Security & Data Center Security, Patient Identification and Tracking, Home/Remote Patient Access, Narcotic Security, Counter Insurance Frauds and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

On the basis of modality type, the market is segmented into unimodal and multimodal.

On the basis of access control and authentication, the market is segmented into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of access channel, the market is segmented into online, in-person, tablet, IoS and android.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmacy dispensing, care provider authentication, medical record security & data center security, patient identification and tracking, home/remote patient access, narcotic security, counter insurance frauds and others.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global biometric as a service in healthcare market are listed below;

Gemalto NV

agnitio

BioAXS Co. Ltd.

Cenmetrix (Pvt) Ltd.

FUJITSU

HID Global Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Integrated Biometrics

Innovatrics

IRITECH, INC.

LaserLock International, Inc.

M2SYS Technology

MorphoTrust USA

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SecuGen Corporation

Uniphore

lumenvox

VoiceVault Voice Authentication

