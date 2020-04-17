Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers are medical equipment that are used to store a variety of samples of biological origin.Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers are heavy-duty refrigerators and freezers of various sizes designed to meet specific demands, and to maintain medical equipment/vaccines/specimens at a constant temperature.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 36.7% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 28.3%.

Market competition is intense. Panasonic, Thermo Fisher, Haier, Dometic, Helmer Scientific, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

Increasing demand for blood transfusions, custom-made medicines and vaccines, and cellular therapies are the key factors driving the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market.In addition, rising research and development activities in the field of medical science are driving the acceptance of biomedical refrigerators and freezers in research and educational institutes. Also, with increased funding from various sources and R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector up-surged the use of biomedical refrigerators and freezers.

The Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers market was valued at 891.3 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1654.6 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers, presents the global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Panasonic

Thermo Fisher

Haier

Dometic

Helmer Scientific

Eppendorf

Meiling

Felix Storch

Follett

Vestfrost

Standex (ABS)

SO-LOW

Angelantoni Life Science

AUCMA

Zhongke Duling

Market Segment by Product Type

Between 2°and 8°

Between 0°and -40°

Under -40°

Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Blood Bank

Pharmacy

Other

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

