Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Biologics and Biosimilars Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Biologics and Biosimilars Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A biologic is a medicine made using a living system, and historically this was often an animal. Most products being developed as biosimilars are recombinant proteins, or proteins derived from genetically engineered DNA. In this report is a biologic defined as proteins, peptides, hormones or antibodies drugs production by bio-engineered technology, but does not include a vaccine.A biosimilar in this report is a biologic medical product which is copy of an original product that is manufactured by a different company. Biosimilars are officially approved versions of original “innovator” products, and can be manufactured when the original product’s patent expires.

Global and Regional Biologics and Biosimilars market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Roche

Amgen

AbbVie

Sanofi-Aventis

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Merck

3sbio

Changchun High Tech

CP Guojian

Biotech

Gelgen

Innovent

Dong Bao

Ganlee

United Laboratories

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Antibody

Hormone

Growth Factors

Other

By Application

Tumor

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Hemophilia

Others

