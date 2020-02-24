Global Biological Molluscicide Market Production Capacity, Revenue, Price, Manufacturers, Regions and Research Report 2019

The market for Biological Molluscicide is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Biological Molluscicide Market Research Report 2019” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Biological Molluscicide sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

The global Biological Molluscicide market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biological Molluscicide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biological Molluscicide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel)

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (U.S.)

De Sangosse (France)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metaldehyde

Methiocarb

Ferrous phosphate

Others

Segment by Application

Field crops

Horticultural crops

Turf & ornamentals

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Biological Molluscicide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biological Molluscicide

1.2 Biological Molluscicide Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biological Molluscicide Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Metaldehyde

1.2.3 Methiocarb

1.2.4 Ferrous phosphate

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Biological Molluscicide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biological Molluscicide Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Field crops

1.3.3 Horticultural crops

1.3.4 Turf & ornamentals

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Biological Molluscicide Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Biological Molluscicide Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Biological Molluscicide Market Size

1.4.1 Global Biological Molluscicide Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Biological Molluscicide Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biological Molluscicide Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biological Molluscicide Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biological Molluscicide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biological Molluscicide Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biological Molluscicide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biological Molluscicide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biological Molluscicide Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biological Molluscicide Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biological Molluscicide Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Biological Molluscicide Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Biological Molluscicide Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Biological Molluscicide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Biological Molluscicide Production

3.4.1 North America Biological Molluscicide Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Biological Molluscicide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

