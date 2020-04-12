In this report, the Global Biofuels Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biofuels Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Biofuels are non-fossil fuels. They are energy carriers that store the energy derived from organic materials (biomass), including plant materials and animal waste. First-generation biofuels are currently produced from food crops such as sugar cane and rapeseed. They include bioethanol (made from sugars and starch) and biodiesel (made from vegetable oil). Second-generation biofuels are under development and will be derived from non-food plant matter such as crop residues and agricultural or municipal wastes. They include bioethanol made from cellulosic materials such as straw or wood.
The two most widely used types of biofuels are bioethanol and biodiesel, so this report only focuses on bioethanol and biodiesel.
The market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2015, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 20.42% of global market, which are REG, Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 27768 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very limited.
USA is the biggest producer and consumer of bioethanol, the production accounted for 57.65% of global production in 2015, followed by South America, accounted for 27.62%. The leader player of bioethanol are Poet, ADM, Valero, Green Plains and Flint Hills Resource. Poet is the leader of bioethanol of the world, accounted for 5.00% of the total amount.
The raw materials of biofuels are mainly corn and vegetable oils. The biofuels market offers immense opportunities countries such as U.K., India, and China, as these regions have high petroleum prices and a large number of diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. Generally, the price of petroleum fluctuates with the price of raw material. However, the impact of petroleum on biofuels is the major factor. Since 2015, the sharp decrease of petroleum price also triggered the trending down of biofuels price, which made small scale manufacturers hard to survive.
