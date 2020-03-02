Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market 2025 Industry Dynamics, Top Players, Current Trends and Revenue Forecast

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Research Report 2019”.

Global Biofuels and Biodiesel market 2018-2025

Biofuels are considered renewable energies, emit less than fossil fuels, and have received increasing attention in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Bioethanol (aka ethanol) is the most well know biofuel and is an alcohol produced from corn, sorghum, potatoes, wheat, sugar cane, even cornstalks and vegetable waste. It is commonly blended with gasoline. Biodiesel is oil from plants or animals used as an alternative to or blended with petroleum diesel in automobiles and industrial fleets with diesel engines. Biofuels are gaining importance in recent years due to their low carbon emissions, government support, growing automobile industry, volatile and rising crude oil prices, and energy sustainability with new opportunities resulting in scaling up production with utilization of new feed stocks like jatropha and algae for biodiesel and cellulosic feed stocks for bioethanol. Technologies mainly used for bioethanol production is fermentation and for biodiesel, and esterification.

Global Market Outline: Biofuels and Biodiesel Market

The global Biofuels and Biodiesel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biofuels and Biodiesel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biofuels and Biodiesel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biofuels and Biodiesel are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Diester Industries

Neste Oil Rotterdam

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Shandong Jinjiang

Poet

Valero

Green Plains

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy

Pacific Ethanol

CropEnergies

Raizen

The Andersons

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Market segment by Application, split into

Agriculture

Transportation

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biofuels and Biodiesel market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biofuels and Biodiesel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biofuels and Biodiesel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Android

1.4.3 iOS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Amateur

1.5.3 Professional

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size

2.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Biofuels and Biodiesel Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Biofuels and Biodiesel Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Key Players in China

7.3 China Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type

7.4 China Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Key Players in India

10.3 India Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type

10.4 India Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

