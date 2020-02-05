GLOBAL BIODIESEL MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Biodiesel Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Biodiesel is produced from vegetable oils or animal fats after conversion into a range of fatty acid methyl or ethyl esters (esterification), a sustainable replacement for fossil diesel that significantly reduces carbon emissions and makes environmental sustainability a commercial proposition.

First, biodiesel is a renewable fuel that can be manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease for use in diesel vehicles. Biodiesel’s physical properties are similar to those of petroleum diesel, but it is a cleaner-burning alternative.

Second, the market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2016, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 22.04% of global market, which are Renewable Energy Group, Diester Industries, Neste Oil, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 26567 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very limited.

Third, the raw materials of biodiesel are mainly vegetable oils. Biodiesel derived from rapeseed oil and soybean oil forms the largest segment of the overall market. The biodiesel market offers immense opportunities countries such as U.K., India, and China, as these regions have high diesel fuel prices and a large number of diesel fueled vehicles. Generally, the price of biodiesel fluctuates with the price of raw material. However, the impact of diesel fuel on biodiesel is the major factor. Since 2015, the sharp decrease of diesel price also triggered the trending down of biodiesel price, which made small scale manufacturers hard to survive.

Fourth, the application of biodiesel can be classified as industrial fuels, transportation fuels and chemical industry. The primary use of biodiesel is transportation fuels, which account for 58.92% in 2015. Industrial fuels and chemical industry also play important role in the whole supply chain. Regionally, biodiesel is the most common biofuel in Europe, while its consumption in China is more concentrated in chemical use.

Fifth, the global biodiesel market is expected to be worth $24.11 billion in 2022. South America is estimated to be the most promising region for biodiesel market, and the sluggish of biodiesel in China would be expected to be changed in the coming years.

Sixth, while growth may be affected by feedstock availability issues and the food v/s fuel debate, the market is expected to witness a paradigm shift with the increasing conversion efficiency of existing feedstock, and the development of newer feedstock sources such as algae.

The global Biodiesel market is valued at 22600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 25400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biodiesel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biodiesel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

