Global Biodiesel Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

The Global Biodiesel market is accounted for $XX million in 2015 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX%. Stringent environmental regulations, scarcity of non renewable energy sources, high price of petroleum and other fuels are some of the factors driving the market. However, availability of substitutes, food v/s fuel debate and insufficient feed stocks are the factors restricting the market growth.

Transportation segment accounted for the largest share in the market during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share in the market. While, Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to supporting government regulations of biodiesel adoption in transportation.

Some of the key players in Global Biodiesel market include The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Louis Dreyfus Energy Corp, Renewable Energy Group (REGI), RBF Port Neches LLC (RBF), Ag Environmental Products, LLC (AEP), Green Earth Fuels of Houston, LLC, ACCIONA Energy, Crimson Renewable Energy LLC, China Biodiesel International Holdings Co. Ltd, Imperium Renewables, Inc., Deerfield Energy, LLC, Western Dubuque Biodiesel LLC, and Delta American Fuel, LLC .

Blends Covered:

• B20

• B100

• B5

• Other Blends

Feedstock Covered:

• Animal Fat

• Vegetable Oil Feedstock

o Waste Vegetable Oil

o Edible Oil Feedstock

§ Rapeseed Oil Feedstock

§ Palm Oil Feedstock

§ Soy Oil Feedstock

o Inedible Oil Feedstock

§ Pongamia Oil

§ Jatropha Oil

o Other Feedstocks

§ Algae

§ Sunflower Oil Feedstock

§ Biomass

§ Fungi

§ Bacteria

§ Other Feedstock Sources

Applications Covered:

• Marine

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Mining sector

• Aviation

• Heating fuel

• Other Applications

Method Of Synthesis Covered:

• Microemulsion

• Transesterification

• Dilution

• Pyrolyisis

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

