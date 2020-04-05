Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Report, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Biodegradable Plastic Mulches play an essential role in modern agriculture as they deliver positive agronomical effects such as increasing yield, improving quality of crops, weed control, and reduction of water irrigation and pesticides. Additionally, they offer distinctive advantages at the end of the crop cycle as they can be left on the field and ploughed under, which significantly reduces the agricultural plastic waste and potential soil pollution.
Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for Biodegradable Plastic Mulches. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. New European policies support the development of the industry. Asia-Pacific has a high growth potential for Biodegradable Plastic Mulches. China is among the leading countries for Biodegradable Plastic Mulches. India is also a country with great potential.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Novamont
Organix Solutions
BioBag
Plastiroll
PLASTIKA KRITIS
RKW Group
Sunplac
Iris Polymers
Kingfa
Biolegeen
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Starch-based
Starch Blend with PLA
Others
Segment by Application
Fruits & Vegetables
Grains
Horticultural
Others
