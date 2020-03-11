Global Biobanking Technologies Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Biobanking Technologies Market 2018

The global Biobanking Technologies market is valued at 1850 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Biobanking Technologies market status and forecast, categorizes the global Biobanking Technologies market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

A biobank is a type of biorepository that stores biological samples (usually human) for use in research. Since the late 1990s biobanks have become an important resource in medical research, supporting many types of contemporary research like genomics and personalized medicine.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Thermo Fisher

Tecan Group

Qiagen

Hamilton

Brooks Automation

TTP Labtech

VWR

Promega

Worthington

Chart Industries

BD

Merck

Micronic

Panasonic

Greiner Bio One

Biokryo

Biobank

Biorep

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Equipment

Consumables

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science

Clinical Research

Key Stakeholders

Biobanking Technologies Manufacturers

Biobanking Technologies Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Biobanking Technologies Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

