Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Research Report 2018

Global Bioactive Ingredients market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Bioactive Ingredients market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bioactive Ingredients market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Bioactive ingredients refer to supplementary bio-molecules that are present in foods to adapt one or more metabolic progression for superior health. Bioactive food ingredients are typically found in multiple forms such as glycosylated, esterified, thiolyated, or hydroxylated. Bioactive food ingredients are useful for numerous metabolic activities and for beneficial effects in various diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, macular degeneration and diabetes. Bioactive ingredients are also helpful in anemia, rickets and malnutrition, which normally occur due to lack of balance diet and insufficient intake of nutritional foods.

Bioactive ingredients are bio-molecules added to food products to help in the metabolic process for improved health. They also play a significant role in filling the gap for the lack of balanced diet and insufficient intake of nutritional food. The increased awareness of health concerns among consumers is the primary driver for the growth of this market. The stringent rules and intense regulatory scrutiny for the utilization of food ingredients pose a challenge for the growth of the market. the market in the Asia-Pacific region dominates, with the highest growth rate and share. The market holds power here because of the ever-growing population and urbanization in various developing nations of the region. The market here is expected to experience a growth of 7.4% from 2013 to 2018.The four nations with the most potential in the bioactive industry are India, China, Brazil, and Russia.

The global Bioactive Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ADM

BASF

Cargill

Royal DSM

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fiber

Vitamins

Omega-3 PUFA

Plant Extracts

Minerals

Carotenoids and Antioxidants

Probiotics

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverages

Personal Care

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Bioactive Ingredients capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Bioactive Ingredients manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bioactive Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Bioactive Ingredients Manufacturers

Bioactive Ingredients Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bioactive Ingredients Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Bioactive Ingredients market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

