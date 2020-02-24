Global Bio-implants Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global bio-implants market is expected to reach USD 308,837.20 million by 2025 from USD 186,162.16 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising number of aging and geriatric population, changing lifestyle problems, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about cosmetic implants, technological advancement in implants, rising demand for non-surgical bio-implants are the factors which is driving the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Bio-Implants Market are listed below;

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Somnomed Limited

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Mimedx Group, Inc.

Biotronik Se & Co.Kg

The market is further segmented into;

Product Type

Type

Material

Mode of Administration

End-user

The global bio-implants market is segmented based on product type into orthopedics & trauma, pacing devices, stents & related implants, spinal implants, ophthalmic implants, structural cardiac implants, dental implants, neurostimulators implants, prosthetic implants, and others. In 2018, orthopedics & trauma is expected to dominate the bio-implants market with 24.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 80,618.43 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of type into allograft, autograft, xenograft, synthetic, and others. In 2018, allograft is expected to dominate the bio-implants market with 42.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 135,491.48 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of material into biomaterial metal, alloy, polymers, ceramics, and acrylic hydrogel. In 2018, biomaterial metal is expected to dominate the bio-implants market with 31.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 97,392.26 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of mode of administration into surgical and non-surgical. In 2018, surgical is expected to dominate the bio-implants market with 60.6% market share and is expected to reach USD 183,310.49 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of end users into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. In 2018, hospitals is expected to dominate the bio-implants market with 46.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 144,320.98 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the Global bio-implants market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Global

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bio-implants market for 2017-2021.

You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12489

