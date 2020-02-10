Global Bio-imaging Market Analysis by Key Players- BioClinica,Bracco Imaging,FONAR Corporation,Bayer HealthCare

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bio-imaging Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

Bio-imaging is that branch of science that is concerned with functional and structural images of human bodies. It uses various processes and techniques that reproduce the snapshot of human tissues and anatomy at a molecular level.

North America and Europe have a substantial number of institutes and firms involved in the development and implementation of these systems. North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the industry owing to the high adoption of innovative technology. Rising number of hospitals is projected to drive growth in these regions. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to be key potential markets for this technology owing to growing demand for healthcare system over the forecast period. Further, increasing number of medical tourism to gain the advantage of low-cost care is expected to increase demand in the developing region. Japan is projected to exhibit substantial growth in the bio-imaging market over the next seven years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BioClinica

Bracco Imaging

FONAR Corporation

Bayer HealthCare

Covidien

Digirad Corporation

Esaote

Hitachi Medical

Gamma Medica

GE Healthcare

Positron Corporation

Philips Healthcare

SonoSite

Siemens Healthcare

Shimadzu

Toshiba Medical Systems

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

X-ray Radiography

Medical Ultrasonography or Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Elastography

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Table of Contents

1 Bio-imaging Market Overview

2 Global Bio-imaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Bio-imaging Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Bio-imaging Consumption by Regions

5 Global Bio-imaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Bio-imaging Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-imaging Business

8 Bio-imaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

