Global Bio-Herbicides Trends and Forecast Report 2019

Bio-herbicides consist of phytotoxins, pathogens, and other microbes used as biological weed control. Bio-herbicides may be compounds and secondary metabolites derived from microbes such as fungi, bacteria or protozoa; or phytotoxic plant residues, extracts or single compounds derived from other plant species.

The awareness about bio-herbicide is on the rise among the consumers as an increasing number of people are becoming aware of the hazardous effects of synthetic chemicals on the ecosystem. Also, the evolution of stringent regulatory norms against the use of synthetic chemicals and the phasing out of certain active ingredients, such as glyphosate, in many countries are further accelerating the market for bio-herbicides. Low prices of synthetic herbicides are expected to remain a key challenge for its penetration in the global market. Additionally, chemical based herbicides are known to show better results on account of which farmers tend to use them more than bio-herbicides. Lack of awareness among the farmers is also anticipated to restrain the industry development in the near future. Integration of bio-herbicides with chemical herbicides increases the impact of bio based products on weed and helps in enhancing the process efficiency. The consumption of bio-herbicides is high in North America due to the growing demand for crop protection chemicals in the ornamental horticulture sector. The rise in environmental safety concerns and increase in organic farming will continue to boost the demand for bio-herbicides in the region throughout the forecasted period.

The global Bio-Herbicides market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio-Herbicides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-Herbicides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BHA (BioHerbicides Australia)

Certified Organics Australia

Emery Oleochemicals

Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals & Fertilizers

MycoLogic

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Microbials

Biochemicals

Others

Segment by Application

Grains and Cereals

Oil Seeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornament

